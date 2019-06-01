Synovus Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Premier Inc (PINC)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Premier by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 615,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Premier by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Leerink Swann downgraded Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $1,877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,515.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.75 on Friday. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Premier had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

