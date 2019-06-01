Synovus Financial Corp Sells 420 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 106.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $369,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $804,583 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.39.

MCK opened at $122.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $151.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/synovus-financial-corp-sells-420-shares-of-mckesson-co-mck.html.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.