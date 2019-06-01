SYSCO Co. (SYY) Receives $74.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.82. 7,696,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that SYSCO will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.