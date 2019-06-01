Systemax Inc. (SYX) Holdings Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,977 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Systemax were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Systemax by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 136,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Systemax by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Systemax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Systemax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,041,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust purchased a new stake in Systemax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Systemax stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $757.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of -0.05. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.65 million. Systemax had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

SYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Systemax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,544.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

