Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tableau Software by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,077 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tableau Software by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,019,000 after buying an additional 1,155,835 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Tableau Software by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,412,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,489,000 after buying an additional 934,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tableau Software during the 4th quarter worth about $88,709,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Tableau Software by 18,501.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,259,000 after buying an additional 533,408 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tableau Software stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $136.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Tableau Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DATA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tableau Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tableau Software to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

In other Tableau Software news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $641,221.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,982 shares in the company, valued at $26,366,572.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total value of $1,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,446.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,113 shares of company stock worth $6,312,379. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

