Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tamarack Valley Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE stock opened at C$2.12 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.81 and a 1-year high of C$5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $543.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$95.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.109999998151261 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total transaction of C$454,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,788.65.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.