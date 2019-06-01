Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.63 ($2.58).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 194 ($2.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Pete Redfern sold 96,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £168,234.50 ($219,828.17).

Shares of TW traded down GBX 3.45 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 165.25 ($2.16). 13,250,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 202.80 ($2.65).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

