TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 464.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NYSE REG opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $286.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In related news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,621 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $168,451.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $2,482,525 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/td-asset-management-inc-has-4-47-million-holdings-in-regency-centers-corp-reg.html.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.