Tech Data (TECD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tech Data updated its Q2 2020 guidance to $2.15-2.45 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.15-2.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tech Data has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $111.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total transaction of $226,842.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $501,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tech Data by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

