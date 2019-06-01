Telecom Italia (TI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.88

Shares of Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE:TI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 8334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Italia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Telecom Italia by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Italia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Italia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Telecom Italia by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Italia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Telecom Italia (TI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.88” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/telecom-italia-ti-hits-new-1-year-low-at-4-88.html.

Telecom Italia Company Profile (NYSE:TI)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.