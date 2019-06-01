Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $35,414.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $69,326.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $49,644.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,349 shares of company stock worth $384,241 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

