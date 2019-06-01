Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) PT Set at $17.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.21.

TEVA stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $69,326.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,644.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,349 shares of company stock worth $384,241. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 40,014 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,345,000 after buying an additional 1,318,100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

