Texas Permanent School Fund Has $508,000 Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 441.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIVO. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director David Phillips bought 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny bought 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $366,170 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.31. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Texas Permanent School Fund Has $508,000 Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/texas-permanent-school-fund-has-508000-position-in-meridian-bioscience-inc-vivo.html.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.