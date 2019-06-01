THB Asset Management Has $4.04 Million Position in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI)

THB Asset Management reduced its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,028 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,956,000. Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,405.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 346,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 323,330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 5,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,158. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.10). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million.

CZWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/thb-asset-management-has-4-04-million-position-in-citizens-community-bancorp-inc-czwi.html.

Citizens Community Bancorp Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.