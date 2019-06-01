The Abyss Price Reaches $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, The Abyss has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Abyss has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Abyss token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Abyss alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $722.06 or 0.08458514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00037306 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001552 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About The Abyss

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Abyss’ official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com.

The Abyss Token Trading

The Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, DDEX, LATOKEN, Indodax, Hotbit, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.