Thierry Merlot Sells 6,100 Shares of Hexcel Co. (HXL) Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) insider Thierry Merlot sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $449,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,115.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thierry Merlot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Thierry Merlot sold 3,241 shares of Hexcel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $230,111.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Thierry Merlot sold 5,336 shares of Hexcel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $383,498.32.

On Friday, March 1st, Thierry Merlot sold 3,516 shares of Hexcel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $255,085.80.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $609.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.05.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

