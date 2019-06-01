Thrive Token (THRT) Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $8,411.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $725.14 or 0.08458655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00037262 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001564 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000620 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,216,886 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

