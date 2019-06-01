TokenClub Price Tops $0.0325 on Top Exchanges (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. One TokenClub token can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, BigONE and OKEx. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenClub has a total market cap of $15.63 million and $2.11 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $732.43 or 0.08531660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037562 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001543 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000610 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, OKEx, BigONE and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

