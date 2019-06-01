Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Total System Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 21,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Total System Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $3,518,907.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total System Services stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $123.93.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.73 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 14.63%. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Total System Services from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Total System Services from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.47.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

