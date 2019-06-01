Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trinity Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.37. Trinity Industries posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinity Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trinity Industries.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.72 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRN. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

In other news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $45,081.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 28.8% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $559,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $4,641,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $19.28. 983,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,711. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.08. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Industries (TRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.