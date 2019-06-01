Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.40

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.40 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 216008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.80 ($1.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of $306.38 million and a PE ratio of 10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

In other Triple Point Social Housing REIT news, insider Peter Coward purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £495 ($646.81).

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

