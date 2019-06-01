Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 22,373 Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $488,436,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,648,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236,342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5,779.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,852 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $71,576,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,283,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,873 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

NYSE:CL opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 84,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $6,063,993.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,058,963.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $1,363,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,186,042 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,711 shares of company stock worth $25,087,935. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

