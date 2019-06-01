Twin Tree Management LP Grows Stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 572.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,219,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,094 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,265,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,558,000 after purchasing an additional 119,955 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,148,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,300 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,985,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,292,000 after purchasing an additional 488,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.96. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.13 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other news, EVP Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $86,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $45,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,221.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,710 shares of company stock worth $632,742. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CY. Morgan Stanley raised Cypress Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

