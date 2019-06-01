UBS Group Raises Dollar General (DG) Price Target to $143.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $126.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research reiterated a positive rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.82.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar General has a one year low of $86.87 and a one year high of $128.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total transaction of $1,111,036.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,253.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $9,303,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dollar General by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.