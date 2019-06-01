UniFirst Corp (UNF) VP David A. Difillippo Sells 883 Shares

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP David A. Difillippo sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $139,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,921.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $158.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.68. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $132.38 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.90 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 109.5% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 633,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,220,000 after acquiring an additional 331,065 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

