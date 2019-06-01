United States Steel Co. (X) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 77.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 299,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 361,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in United States Steel by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $39.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.01.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

