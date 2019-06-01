ValuEngine Downgrades Willdan Group (WLDN) to Hold

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLDN. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $374.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,171,795.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,768,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

