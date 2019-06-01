ValuEngine Upgrades USA Compression Partners (USAC) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE USAC opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.61 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -488.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $898,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 179.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,318,000 after acquiring an additional 250,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

