Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 8th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.42.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $132.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $98.81 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

