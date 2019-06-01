Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $920,000 Stake in RadNet Inc. (RDNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1,136.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,875.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,556 shares of company stock valued at $935,754 in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. RadNet Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $605.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). RadNet had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

