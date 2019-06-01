Vivendi (VIV) PT Set at €34.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €28.03 ($32.60).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €24.13 ($28.06) on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.