Vocus Group (VCMMF) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Vocus Group (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vocus Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vocus Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold.

Vocus Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

About Vocus Group

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

