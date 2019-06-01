Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 32.5% in the first quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Washington Federal Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $132.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

