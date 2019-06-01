Wedbush Analysts Give Zynga (ZNGA) a $8.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zynga from $5.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upgraded Zynga to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zynga from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.52.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Zynga has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 314.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $253,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 707,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,010.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 586,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $3,063,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,095,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,915 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,023,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,741,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.