Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,836,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,643,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,279,000 after purchasing an additional 298,898 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 235,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 465.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.16 price objective on the stock.

In related news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $548,467.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,798.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.63 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $443.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

