Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $182.21 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $182,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 370.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,348,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,079,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,790,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4,803.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,298,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 16,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $929,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,560,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,753 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $99,850.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,256 shares of company stock worth $1,835,676 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

