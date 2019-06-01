Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 86,073 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86,073 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $212,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $189.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $5,506,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,784.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,590 shares of company stock worth $26,231,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $170.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $134.38 and a one year high of $197.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

