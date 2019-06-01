West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,836,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,272 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $114.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $443.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,458 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $548,467.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,798.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.16 price objective for the company.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst-shares-bought-by-kayne-anderson-rudnick-investment-management-llc.html.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.