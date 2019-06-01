Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $156,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 546,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 40,011 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,892,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000.

Shares of MVF opened at $9.17 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

