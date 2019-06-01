Willdan Group (WLDN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $374.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 33,337 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,171,795.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 402,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

