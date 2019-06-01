William Bruce Hanks Acquires 10,000 Shares of Centurylink Inc (CTL) Stock

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) insider William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,788.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Centurylink stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,270,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,100,000 after purchasing an additional 506,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,078,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 772,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,864,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 313,255 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,177,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $120,981,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

