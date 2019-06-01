Windar Photonics (WPHO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.00

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The firm has a market cap of $20.25 million and a PE ratio of -9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEye and WindVision sensors, which measure wind direction and wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

