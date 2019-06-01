World Fuel Services Corp (INT) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INT. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,387,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,393 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INT stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. World Fuel Services Corp has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.37%.

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $382,269.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

