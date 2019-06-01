Wpp Plc (WPP) Receives GBX 1,137.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,137.69 ($14.87).

WPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,015 ($13.26) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 856 ($11.19), for a total value of £109,764.88 ($143,427.26). Also, insider Cindy Rose bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 951 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £76,080 ($99,412.00).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 941.20 ($12.30) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

