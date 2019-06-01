XRP (XRP) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, XRP has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market cap of $18.15 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005037 BTC on major exchanges including Bits Blockchain, Coinhub, Tripe Dice Exchange and C2CX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00385626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.02241747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00161259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004054 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,617,212 coins and its circulating supply is 42,181,995,112 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

