XTRABYTES Market Cap Hits $4.24 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $55.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00382279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.02230715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00162003 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.