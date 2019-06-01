Yext (YEXT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.14-0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $70.8-71.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.44–0.4 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

Get Yext alerts:

NYSE:YEXT opened at $18.36 on Friday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $96,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,178,999 shares of company stock valued at $24,829,487 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/yext-yext-issues-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.