Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (CPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CPB opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

