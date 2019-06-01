Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. CBL & Associates Properties posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBL & Associates Properties.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.60.

Shares of NYSE CBL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,189. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $141.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

