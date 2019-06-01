Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s earnings. Greenhill & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 32.81%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GHL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 149,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

